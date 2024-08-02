After a string of larger-than-life, pan-India movies dealing with relatively esoteric subjects such as dystopia and mythology, the actor will appear as a decent, old-fashioned entertainer. Maruthi’s Raja Saab is described as a romantic horror film. This will also be Prabhas’ first horror film.

It is normal practice these days to release a brief promotional video before a teaser or trailer. In some cases, multiple short videos are released at regular intervals. We got a short glimpse of Prabhas in his forthcoming film, The Raja Saab. The film’s creators took the opportunity to reveal the release date, April 10, 2025, alongside the preview.

Here’s what seems interesting about Prabhas in The Raja Saab: in the video, Prabhas approaches a byke, slouches down to its rearview mirror, and gets a close look at himself. The actor is later seen admiring his own attractiveness, smiling, and showering flower petals in the direction of his image in the mirror.

We don’t know if this act has any significance for the film’s plot. We’re not sure if it’s a character quirk or not. Let’s give the makers of The Raja Saab the benefit of the doubt for the time being. However, given what we know about Prabhas and his career after Baahubali, one can’t help but notice a meta connection between the glimpse video and the actor’s life.

The Raja Saab is set to be released soon, and it appears that the film’s production crew intends to make a statement. The scene with Prabhas in The Raja Saab not only celebrates the glow of success and personal progress in the superstar’s life, but it also implicitly acknowledges the contribution of his followers in this long-overdue tangible and metaphorical glow-up. It remains to be seen whether Maruthi and the rest of the Raja Saab can build on Prabhas’ success with their future projects.

