After Leo’s success, Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to appear on the big screen with The Greatest Of All Time. The film is very special for all Thalapathy fans as it’s said to be the second last film of his career before he enters full-time politics. So, expectations are very high, and it seems that the team and the actor have done their job aptly, as far as the first half of the film is concerned. Keep reading to know more!

After the super successful run of Leo, the Kollywood superstar was expected to be seen in an out-and-out mass entertainer. However, he chose a bit of experimental subject, which falls into a science-fiction category, and reportedly, the actor will be seen in a triple role in the film. In the trade circle, it is in huge demand and has already locked some lucrative pre-release deals.

Coming to the latest update, the editing of the first half of The Greatest Of All Time, including the CG and VFX effects, is completed. It is further learned that Thalapathy Vijay has already seen the first half and reviewed it with excellent reactions, as per Track Tollywood’s report. He also conveyed to the team that the first half needs no changes.

This is really good news for all fans of Thalapathy Vijay and people associated with The Greatest Of All Time, as the update is sure to create an air of excitement around the film.

The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is scheduled to release on September 5, 2024. In addition to Vijay, it also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and others. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, The Greatest Of All Time’s theatrical rights in Kerala have reportedly fetched a record-breaking price for a Thalapathy Vijay film. His previous release, Leo, had fetched 16 crores in exchange for theatrical rights, and now, his upcoming biggie has surpassed it by bagging 17 crores.

