With the release date of Game Changer still four and a half months away, fans are concerned that promotions have not even begun. They voiced discontent with the SVC team’s present publicity efforts.

On the occasion of the film’s lead actress Kiara Advani’s birthday, the crew unveiled a poster with her character’s name. Fans expected to see her in a new outfit alongside Ram Charan, but the billboard merely showed a still from Jaragandi’s song. The colorful image depicted Kiara in what appeared to be the same attire she wore in the song “Jagrandi.” Sri Venkateswara Creations’ official Instagram account shared the poster with the comment, “Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka Kiara Advani a very happy birthday. Her tremendous energy will surely captivate your hearts.”

The song was released a few months ago and features Kiara and Ram Charan dancing to the foot-tapping ballad in a rural setting with many dancers. This disappointed the fans greatly. They were expecting a high-romantic song or a nice moment between Kiara and Ram Charan to be released on this date. With Ram Charan’s talkie role completed, director Shankar is currently shooting the remaining parts with other actors. This is the final schedule, and post-production work will shortly begin in Chennai. The first copy should be ready for re-recording shortly.

Although December may seem far away, promoting a pan-India film with a budget of 300 crores must begin now. The film has been in production for nearly three years and has not yet received high expectations from the general public. Aside from a few leaked updates, Charan’s characters, Appanna and Ram Nandan, have not been revealed.

The promotional campaign is tightly controlled, and new content is only provided with Shankar’s approval. We’re not sure if this is their new tactic, but it’s usually a good idea to make the film’s promotional video available to the public as early as possible before its release. It’s apparent that Kiara’s birthday update did not satisfy Ram Charan supporters. It would be preferable if the film’s team provided reliable updates and generated significant buzz as soon as possible.

