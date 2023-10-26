Shankar is known for presenting grandeur in his films, and his upcoming biggie, Game Changer, is no exception. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film is one of the costliest Indian films, and reportedly, Shankar has spent crores on just songs. One such song is Jaragandi, which is now the most expensive Indian song ever. Keep reading to know more!

Shankar will be making his big return after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018. His next with Ram Charan is said to be a political thriller with loads of action and has been in the making for a long time. The film faced several delays with too many reasons behind it. While the official release date has not been announced, it is expected that this big-screen entertainer will arrive during the summer of 2024.

As we all know, Shankar loves spending hefty amounts to pull off big-screen spectacles, and they’re worth every penny. This time, too, the director went full throttle to give the audience a memorable experience. In the last few months, we have heard that for Game Changer, the filmmaker has spent a huge budget on songs, and the cost of the first song is out now.

Recently, the official poster of the Jaragandi song was shared by Thaman S, who is composing the music of Game Changer. As per the poster, the song will be out during Diwali. From the poster, one can clearly see that the song is going to be huge with vibrant and colorful sets. Ram Charan could be seen standing in the poster without revealing his face.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Jaragandi from Game Changer has been made on a budget of 20 crores. After looking at the poster, it feels that the lavish amount spent on it will be justified.

With a reported amount of 20 crores, Jaragandi has now become the most expensive song in Indian history. It’s not alone at the top, as the budget is the same as that of 2.0’s Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive, which featured Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. However, it has surpassed the reported budget of the Zinda Banda song from Jawan.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zinda Banda was shot on a huge scale, and its reported budget is said to be 15 crores.

