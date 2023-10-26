Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made the world happy-cry together as they made everyone a part of their wedding celebration while they released a glimpse of their wedding video on Koffee with Karan season 8. They say marriages are made in heaven, and we believe so after looking at these two. While the groom looked so much in love, the bride seemed so excited to be a part of the new family.

Coming to the families, while the Padukones look ‘happy-amused’ at this out-of-the-world ‘Daamaad’ who is extremely opposite of their family, the Bhavnanis were elated to welcome the OG ‘Shanti Priya’ to their family.

The video gave glimpses of the wedding rituals while Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and their fathers spoke candidly about their children. This video is so heartwarming and full of love that it made Karan Johar emotional to the point that he broke down on camera till DP and Ranveer snuggled him in a warm embrace.

The Ram-Leela pair started dating after the first day they met for the film itself! And they exchanged vows in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. It was a close-knit affair with only family present to bless them. The weddings happened on two days, November 14 and 15, where the much-in-love couple took vows as per Sindhi and Konkani rituals.

Here are five highlights from the wedding video that you might have missed as you mesmerized over the Prince Charming Ranveer Singh and her Queen Deepika Padukone.

The Father-in-law is proud of “Deepika Padukone” – The Bahu

Ranveer Singh’s father in the video speaks dearly of his bahurani. As the Om Shanti Om star was ready to enter their family, the father-in-law spoke fondly of how it was all scripted by the greatest scriptwriter of all. When Mr. Bhavnani was asked if a year ago he would have been told that his son would marry Deepika Padukone, how would he react? Very dearly, he says; he would also not believe that. Forget him; she would also not believe it.

Ranveer’s moment with his mom

The video shows a blink-and-miss moment between Ranveer and his mother, and the expressions say it all. Sons are closer to their moms generally, and why do they say so? To know that, you need to see the video where she looks at his son turning into a man of a woman’s dream, and as this dream comes true, everyone looks like they are cherishing every single iota of happiness!

Embracing varied cultures

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married according to Sindhi and Konkani traditions. While all the ‘rasam’ right from the veiling of the couple to the unveiling and extremely opposite attires, one shining all ivory amidst crisp whites and the other glittering red – the color of Suhaag all embraced by them happily as they looked so prepared to share a lifetime together.

Bridal Entry

While the bride decked up for her groom, he could be seen anxious and eager to have a ‘chhotu glimpse,’ a peek-a-boo, a peep, anything about her would-be wife that could just calm him down amidst all the high energies and the excited vibes. However, he decides to settle down with an I love you, across the corridor, ready to wait a few mo seconds to have a look at her while she looked drop-dead gorgeous with her Chooda and Kaleera as she walked under a Chaadar!

The ball gown setup

And what are even marriages without celebrations? So the ballroom setup looks like a dream where the Prince meets his Cinderella, and both just want to be in each other’s arms. It seems not ready to take their eyes off each other!

Well, we can keep on talking about this wedding, but you need to see this to experience this heartwarming video to realize what we are talking about.

Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Compromising & Taking Up Roles For The Sake Of Money: “I Needed It To Survive In This City… I Never Regretted It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News