Mohak Narang, model and influencer who recently walked for Park Avenue City Casuals at Lakme Fashion Week, has been treating his fans with his dapper pictures on a daily basis. Narang is known for collaborating with various designers and modeling for them, flaunting his crisp looks and chiseled body. With his experience in the fashion industry, Narang has shared his insights about what fashion means to him with us and added his views on Bollywood’s fashionista Ranveer Singh and viral queen Uorfi Javed’s styles. He also revealed which of the Khans is the most fashionable one. Hint: he is still Jawan.

Narang was last seen walking the ramp for Park Avenue City Casuals, which saw him acing the most stylish formal and casual looks. Apart from modeling, he enjoys a whopping 4.53 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

During a recent conversation with Koimoi, Mohak Narang shared his experience of walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. He revealed while he did not get a chance to interact with showstopper Rajkummar Rao, he did enjoy the backstage shenanigans and said it “is always a whirlwind of activity and excitement. It’s a place where designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts come together to create the magic of fashion shows.”

When asked about what piece of advice he gives to his fans and followers, Mohak Narang said that he “always emphasizes that fashion is a means of self-expression and should reflect your personality and style.” Talking about the ongoing trends of aesthetics, he added, “While aesthetics are important, it’s equally crucial to feel comfortable and confident in what you wear. Personal style and confidence go hand in hand, and I encourage my followers to embrace their individuality while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.”

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is known for showing up in the most unique attires every time, is Narang’s idol when it comes to fashion. He said, “Ranveer Singh’s fearless approach to fashion has always been an inspiration. He’s unapologetically himself and has a unique sense of style that’s truly commendable. His willingness to experiment with fashion encourages me to push my boundaries and be more adventurous with my own style.”

He added that he does not think the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani star’s fashion choices are unconventional and rather calls him a “style trailblazer. Addressing Ranveer Singh’s style game, Mohak Narang said, “I think it’s refreshing to see someone who doesn’t conform to norms and is unafraid to express themselves through clothing. Fashion is subjective, and what matters most is how confident one feels in their choices. Ranveer’s confidence in his style is something to admire.”

Talking about Uorfi Javed, who makes headlines every other day with her fashion choices and public appearances, Mohak Narang appreciated her for pushing boundaries. Despite their different styles, he “respects her for pushing boundaries and experimenting with fashion.” He added, “Diversity in style is what makes the fashion industry so exciting, and I believe everyone should be free to express themselves the way they want.”

At last, Mohak Narang called Shah Rukh Khan the most fashionable Khan of Bollywood, both on and off-screen. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King of Bollywood,” is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and charismatic figures both on and off-screen.” Hailing the Pahaan actor, Narang continued, “His charm and elegance have made him an iconic fashion influencer. He effortlessly combines classic and contemporary fashion, making him a trendsetter for many.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Living Proof Of ‘Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika’ & Her Throwback Sensuous Photoshoot, Exposing Her Toned Back Will Make You Fall In Love With Her All Over Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News