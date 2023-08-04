Ranveer Singh can smile. After a few back to back unsuccessful films at the box office, he is now finally looking at a commercial success in the making. His newest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has not just crossed the 70 crores mark in Week One, but has also added a few more crores to it. In the process, it has surpassed the first week number of his last century maker ‘83.

In fact the film could well have entered the Top-5 list as well but narrowly missed out to Ram Leela which had netted a few extra crores. That said, in terms of the lifetime score, the film would be far ahead of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali romantic musical drama.

This is how the first week collections of Ranveer Singh’s biggest films look like:

Simmba – 150.81 crores

Padmaavat – 150.50 crores

Gully Boy – 95.20 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 86.15 crores

Ram Leela – 79.49 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 73.33 crores

‘83 – 71.87 crores

The film will now fast move up the charts when it comes to the lifetime scores because while Ram Leela would be comfortably surpassed, even Gully Boy would be challenged. He has a 300 Crore Club (Padmaavat) and 200 Crore Club (Simmba) to his name as well, and also a big century in the form of Bajirao Mastani. These films will stay on as his Top-3 grossers but the good news is that the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer would now be his fourth biggest once it crosses Gully Boy (140.25 crores).

