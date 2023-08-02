Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): After a long time, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has broken many records ever since it hit the screens. The film has managed to drag the audience to the theatres and has been receiving rave reviews from audience at critics. After crossing 50 crore within just a few days of its release, the film has maintained momentum at the box office with its earnings.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars an ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and others in pivotal roles. Apart from its stellar storyline, the film is also in the news for a kissing scene between veterans Dharmendra and Shabana. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has stayed super steady on the its first Wednesday. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has stayed steady and made a collection of Rs 6.50-7 crore* on the sixth day of its release at the box office. With the latest numbers, the total collections now stand at 66.72-67 crore*. For the uninitiated, the film earned Rs 60.22 crore till yesterday i.e., in 5 days.

Speaking about its day-wise collection, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.10 on its opening day, and Rs 16.05 crore on Day 2. It later garnered love worth Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 7.02 on Day 3 and 4, respectively. Continuing the trend, it then earned Rs 7.30 Crore on Day 5.

Alia and Ranveer’s family drama has been running towards the 100 crore mark and how!

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office (Worldwide): Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Starrer Scores 100 Crores In 4 Days, It’s Bollywood’s 9th Century In 2023!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News