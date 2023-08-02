It was a superb day for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday as 7.30 crores more came in. On Monday, the film had brought in 7.02 crores, so this is excellent trending. Even if the film had dipped a bit to 6.50 crores level then too it would have been quite good and here the film has collected even better than Monday.

This also goes on to show that the Karan Johar film has settled quite well, and now the stage is set for the overall score to go way ahead of the 100 crores mark. The film had seen a decent enough opening on Friday but at that time it had seemed that 100 crores would be the best-case scenario. However, now that’s not a topic of debate at all since the film is in a real chance to aim for 135 crores (or more) lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected 60.22 crores, and the first week would cross 73 crores comfortably. If the film really comes on its own in the second weekend as well, which seems like it will, then it won’t be surprising if the 100 crores mark is reached on Sunday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Not Only It Doesn’t Drop, But It Can Better The 1st Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News