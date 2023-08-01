Alia Bhatt's Alter Ego Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Poo' Once Rated Ibrahim Ali Khan A Minus But This Is What Happened When Ranveer Singh Rated Her

Alia Bhatt is a Kareena Kapoor Khan fan. She has admitted it time and again on various platforms. She has even admitted to being a Poo fan. In fact, name someone as dramatic as her and not being inspired from Poo! Not possible technically. Karan Johar might have known this while writing a character like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that it would go down in the history of cinema.

Recently, Karan Johar, in an interview, admitted that Rocky from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is somewhat from the same universe as Poo. Even the internet felt they might be brother and sister in some universe. However, what if Alia had played Poo? Well, the actress gave a glimpse, one pulling off a perfect to-T display of the character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A few years ago, Alia Bhatt stepped into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shoes as Poo and performed the iconic prom audition rating of boys scene from K3G. While she kept rejecting men, saying, “Mere saath prom jaane ke liye tum sabko teen departments mein brilliant hona chahiye – good looks, good looks and good looks,” she rated Ibrahim Ali Khan a minus! Ibrahim looks quite confused with that rating but moves on, nevertheless.

Then Ranveer Singh enters the picture and rates Alia, who is playing Poo. The scene from K3G originally starred Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Pooja and Rohan. The Internet also went gaga over this iconic reperforming of the scene featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan.

You can watch the video here.

This video was made when Ranveer and Alia Bhatt were shooting with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in the film.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer are expected to start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra soon, while Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions.

