Shah Rukh Khan is not just a humongous star but an emotion for his fans and an inspiration as he reinvents himself even at this age; hence many would want to know what he eats that keeps him so energetic and in shape. A video of him has been going viral on social media, where the Pathaan star is talking about his diet and what he generally eats. Scroll below to get the deets.

Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi; the prevue of it got the fans super-excited and not to forget his bald look that completely took everyone by surprise. He astounded us when he got his six packs in Om Shanti Om and the way he has been maintaining himself till now.

The throwback video where Shah Rukh Khan is taking us through his diet, like what he eats in general and also what he eats when he pays a visit at someone’s place. The video has been posted on Yumyumkitchenofficial’s Instagram handle. SRK could be seen saying, “Main diet nahi karta hu…” He then reveals that he eats sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli and “sometimes a little bit of dal”.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared what he eats when he visits a friend’s house, and he says he eats “whatever they have… whether they have biriyani, whether they have roti, parathas or whatever it may be… lassi, I’ll have it.”

Netizens did not leave the moment to share their remarks leading one of the users to write, “Paratha aur biryani lassi Wale dost mujhe bhi chaiye….ek chai naseeb nahi hoti aajkal. Not that I want it …even I don’t offer …”

Another wrote, “Smoking karta hoon , Bimal khata hoon , thumps up pita hoon “

A third user wrote, “Bahut basic sprout kya hota hai”

A fourth one said, “So basically ek bhuka Badshah hun”

Followed by, “Wah, Sare diet food ka Naam bataker yeh diet nahi karta😂 sprouts, grill chicken diet food hi hota hai “, and “Aur diet kis ko kehty hain… Dewany”

On the professional front presently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release in September; for more content on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

