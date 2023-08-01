Disha Patani is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood who often leads the headlines for her style statements. However, the actress got targeted many times by the trolls for her dressing sense and looks. Recently, she was seen making her glamorous entry at the India Couture Week but got massively trolled for her expression. Scroll ahead to check out netizens’ reactions.

Actors getting harsh comments and hatred from the audience is nothing new. It has become a part and parcel of life for being under the limelight all the time. Disha faces it too, but she has never paid heed to any of them and has led her life on her own terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the India Couture Week, Disha Patani exuded sultriness in a silver shimmery lehenga, including a plunging neckline bralette and a thigh-high slit detailing gown with intricate designs. She flaunted her busty assets and washboard abs through it and served major fashionista vibes in the gorgeous outfit. However, the expression while walking down the ramp didn’t sit right with the netizens, and they trolled her brutally.

Check the video clip here shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Disha Patani has shared the screen with several notable actors like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and more. As soon as the videos went viral on paparazzi’s social media pages, netizens started commenting on the same. One wrote mentioning her facial expression, “Isne itni gandi shkll q bana rkhi h.”

Another one penned, “Muhh kitna ganda banaya hai isne.”

One netizen asked, “What happened to her face😮”

Another social media user commented on her dressing sense and wrote, “0. Worst style in Bollywood. Always bra and pants.”

One of the comments can be read, “Silicon ki dukan.”

Another one trolled her saying, “Not at all good…. just showcasing something else.”

Well, these hateful comments are never-ending. What are your thoughts about Disha Patani’s looks? Do you think the actors should be treated like this? Let us know.

She will also be seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: OMG 2 Certified ‘Adults Only’ But Passed With Zero Cuts By Censor Board! Akshay Kumar Starrer To Now Begin “Aggressive Marketing Campaign” To Ensure A Box Office Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News