Akshay Kumar led Oh My God sequel was in turmoil ever since it opted for theatrical release. Our insiders told us that the film was initially planned to witness its digital premiere on JioCinema, but the leading actor requested the makers to take the offline route. OMG 2 was stuck at the censor board for the longest time but has finally received the green signal. Scroll below for details!

It was earlier informed that the Oh My God sequel was stuck with the censor board, and several changes were being demanded. Fans were worried because the film was slated for release on 11th August, and the promotions had not even started. There’s finally a sigh of relief as the film gets clearance but with ‘A’ certification.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, OMG 2 has been certified ‘A – Adults only’ with an approved run time of 2 hours and 36 minutes. “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified but the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” revealed a source close to the development.

OMG 2 had been struggling with the censor board for the past two weeks but rumours around postponement were all fake. “The rumour mills were circulating reports about a delay in film’s release but there is no truth to those reports. OMG 2 will release on August 11 as scheduled and the aggressive marketing campaign will begin now leading to its release. The trailer is expected to drop in the next 2 days,” the report adds.

It is also reported that Akshay Kumar and the team were trying their best to get a U/A certificate, but that required a lot of cuts and changes. The source concluded, “For U/A certificate, the committee had asked for a lot of cuts, which hampered the narrative of the film. The makers didn’t want to compromise with the sanctity of the film and hence they chose to go ahead with an adults-only certification. They have respected the modifications suggested by the board and will go ahead with an ‘A’ certificate providing an uncompromised story-telling experience to the audience”

But all’s well because OMG 2 is finally releasing on the 11th of August. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

