Dharmendra has starred in over 200 films and is known for his charming personality, romantic roles, and action-hero image. His journey in Hindi films has spanned over six decades, and he continues to be a popular and respected figure in the industry. The superstar made his debut in 1960 with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ in 1960. He quickly rose to fame with his roles in films such as ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ (1966), ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ (1970), and ‘Sholay’ (1975). He was known for his rugged good looks, his macho persona, and his ability to emote with great intensity.

The actor was pitted against Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s and changed tracks from being a suave, charming romantic boy to a rugged angry young man. However, his salary on those days would surprise you. Do you know that the actor was given only Rs 51 as his first salary for his role in ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’?

Dharmendra once even shared the story behind his first salary. He narrated the incident on a TV show ‘Dance Deewane’ and said, “I was called in the producer’s cabin. There were three cabins, and I sat in the middle one. I was contemplating, how much would they pay me for the film. Each of them took out Rs 17 from their pockets, there were three of them, and they offered me Rs 51. I still consider that amount lucky for me!”

Well, indeed that amount must have been lucky for the Macho man since you cannot imagine how much growth his salary made in these 63 years! Well if rumours are to be believed, Dharmendra was paid 1.5 crores for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. That is almost a 29,410,764% jump from his first salary of ‘shagun ke ikyaawan rupaye’ for sure!

That is how one should define success! In fact, it is an unimaginable amount that one wonders how long hard work can bring you on the path to success. Interestingly, if a report in GQ has to be noticed, then these 1.5 crores are peanuts compared to what Dharmendra charged for his comeback films Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana. GQ states that the actor used to charge around 5 crores per film after he made a comeback and played a well-defined successful inning.

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra is gearing up for his next film produced by Dinesh Vijan, starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

