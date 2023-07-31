Rekha is a diva. A mysterious superstar who, when it comes to the highlight, takes away all the attention. She has been one of the most glamorous and evergreen superstars of this country for decades. She is also one of the most controversial superstars of the past few decades. Her personal life has been the subject of much speculation and gossip.

However, the adulation of fans for Rekha never died. In fact, it grew over the years, positioning her as an evergreen superstar. Her mystique and her ability to keep her personal life private have only added to her allure. She is a true star, and she continues to dazzle audiences with her beauty, her talent, and her charisma. People admire her and respect her. None can even dare to make fun of her on a public platform. However, one star dared so on social media.

We caught hold of a video where she was trying to pull of a musical stunt. The diva loves singing and playing harmonium. In the clip, which was shared on an Instagram handle months ago, Rekha can be seen singing her song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani. However, her voice was trembling, and though she ‘fake-played’ a harmonium, she could not handle the performance pressure, which was evidently visible in her shaky voice.

While fans still kept applauding her, there was one who could not handle this cringe video and pointed out the blasphemy, It was Chandrachur Singh! Remember him? The actor who romanced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan despite having Shah Rukh Khan in the same film! Anyway, keeping that luck story aside, Chandrachur Singh could not handle the torture in the name of singing Rekha was delivering.

We can understand the pain he went through since he was a music teacher in a school before he started his acting career. Singh, commented on the video and wrote, “Ye Kya Sur Hai.” While some agreed to his comment, others asked him to let it be. A user echoed the same thought as the actor and wrote, “bhai badi actor h na islie ….sb chlta hai!”

Some users trolled the actress and wrote, “when Merlin Monroe sang happy birthday to JFK.” Another user wrote, “Kuch bhi …bdi actor h mtlv ye nhi ki kuch v gaa de. A third user wrote, “I don’t know which is worse, her singing voice or her hideous makeup?”

You can see the video shared by an Instagram handle rekhajiunofficial here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dil Cheez Kya Hai🌃 (@rekhajiunofficial)

