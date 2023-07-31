Esha Gupta is raising the temperature with her s*xy outfits and how. The actress is among the Bollywood stars who never shy away from showing off her hot bod and making a statement with her every look. While Esha’s every red carpet look makes millions drool, her Instagram handle is also filled with her stunning snaps. As the actress is currently vacationing in Portugal, she opted for a s*xy black outfit and took our Monday blues away.

After beginning her journey in showbiz by winning Femina Miss India International, Esha chose to explore her acting skills. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jannat 2, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi. Since then, the actress has become a part of several movies and was last seen in the latest season of Aashram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Esha Gupta enjoys a massive following of over 14 million on Instagram and often treats her fans with glimpses of her daily life. She never misses a chance to flaunt her hourglass figure, whether in the tiniest bikini or the hottest dress. As she is enjoying her luxury vacation in the Southern European country, her fashion picks are also top-notch.

For her latest look, the Jannat 2 star opted for a stunning black strapless dress through which she showed off her b*sty cl*avage. The body-hugging dress perfectly brought out the actress’ curves, and the frontal cutouts added to its hotness.

Coming to her makeup, the Raaz 3 star applied a nude base that complimented her tanned skin with winged black eyeliner. Esha neatly tied her hair in a bun giving herself ample space to exhibit her sharp collarbones. Esha Gupta ditched heavy accessories and wore a pair of diamond earrings with a sleek ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Let us know your thoughts on Esha’s look in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Flashed Her Edgy & Curvaceous Figure In A Black Cut-Out Bodysuit, Covering The Half Of It With A Sheer Skirt & Making Us Go Gaga Over Her ‘Bondage’ Beauty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News