Esha Gupta never fails to take our breath away with her on-point sultry fashion game; from classy gowns to racy two-pieces, she nails them all and with super ease. She once made jaws drop by going br*less donning a denim jacket while flaunting her voluptuous assets. She looked no less than delighted; scroll below to get a peep at her mesmerising pic as we decode her look.

The actress has a huge following on social media and often treats her fans with her gorgeous images and aesthetic pics, ticking all the boxes of any fashion enthusiast. She started out her Bollywood journey with Jannat 2 opposite the alleged ‘serial kisser’ of the industry Emraan Hashmi.

In June 2020, when people stayed at home keeping everyone safe during the pandemic, Esha Gupta dropped this very sultry picture of herself on her Instagram handle, blessing everyone’s timeline. Esha donned high-waisted hipster bottom in colour black and paired it with nothing but just a blue denim crop jacket with shot puffer sleeves.

Esha Gupta’s unzipped jacket generously provided the view of her racy cleav*ge as she posed with her eyes closed, lost in a world of her own, holding on to her vest. The bottoms featured lacy details underneath, making it even more, hotter, and it all complimented her smooth as butter, flawless skin with flawless makeup.

The Jannat 2 star had light-weight sheer foundation on her with soft brown smokey eyes and well-groomed eyes. Her face was perfectly contoured, making her features sharper, and for her lips, she was sporting a n*de shade going aptly with the entire look.

For accessories, she only had a pair of large hoop earrings and her wavy hair in a side partition fell on her messily yet not too much, giving it all a very sultry look; and it’s enough to give men w*t dreams for the weekend!

Check out the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

