Esha Gupta's Sensual Avatars From Jannat 2 Continue To Seduce The Internet Even 11 Years After The Release Of Emraan Hashmi Starrer!

‘Jannat 2’ gave Indian cinema an intriguing climax, some unforgettable songs and blessed us with the ever-gorgeous Esha Gupta! One can simply just not forget Esha’s elegance in her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The audiences went crazy seeing Esha’s dimples on screen, her oomph making the Indian audiences drool over her saree looks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Esha Gupta took to Instagram and shared a still from the blockbuster with the superhit track ‘Tujhe Sochta Hoon’ sung by the immortal K.K with #11YearsOfJannat2.

Being helmed as one of the most loved romantic dramas, Jannat 2 and Esha Gupta both continue to rule the hearts of the audiences. Her chemistry with Emraan Hashmi in the film was amazing and fans would love to seen them collaborating yet again for a project.

What are your thoughts on Esha’s fashion sense from Jannat 2? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Jawan Release Date Confusion Intensifies! Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sticking To 2nd June, Trailer To Release By Mid-May With A Big Announcement During IPL Finale?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News