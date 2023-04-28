Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous dance divas in Bollywood these days. The actress has undoubtedly come a long way, and with her sheer hard work. She stuns her fans in her outfits whenever she steps out for parties or promotions. Last night the dancing queen stepped out in a shiny semi-sheer outfit putting on her A-game in fashion. However, the netizens did not miss the opportunity to troll the actress with their comments. Keep reading to get the entire scoop.

Nora made her Hindi film debut with Roaor: Tigers of Sunderbans. She rose to fame by showcasing her outstanding dancing skills in memorable songs featured in the films. For fans, her one-song appearance is enough to give them a rush of adrenaline.

Last night Nora Fatehi stepped out into the city for an event. She was wearing a shiny figure-hugging embellished gown with a halter neck. The sheer gown accentuated every curve on her while she sported dewy and fresh makeup. Her lustrous straight hair was kept open and for accessories, she was seen wearing some chunky finger rings. The video clip of her walking out of the building to her car was posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram.

As soon as the video went online, people started raiding the comment section with their brutal remarks. One of the users referred Nora Fatehi to business mogul Kim Kardashian and wrote, “Kim kardashian 2.0”

“Surgery queen”

“Yeh admi lag rahi hai ladki nahi”

“Looks like a 3rd copy of kim”

“Tried to copy kendall jenner’s look from met gala”

“Princess of dholakpurr”

“Ye to ananya Pandey ki dress hai karan Johar ke bday party wali ”

“Chal bi nahi paa rahi queen”

“Princess Huh”

“Upar sy neechay tak Plastic surgery ki dukan bolo”

“Looks like an inflatable s*× doll”

Check out the video:

