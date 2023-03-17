Nora Fatehi undeniably sets the stage on fire every time she performs. There’s no denying that she’s one of the best dancers in Bollywood. The Saki Saki star recently shared a clip from her tour, The Entertainers Tour, on social media, and it has whipped the netizens into a frenzy. They are comparing her to Rihanna’s recent Super Bowl performance, and the similarity is uncanny. Scroll on to learn more.

The Entertainers Tour kickstarted in March and concluded recently. Along with Nora, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, and Akshay Kumar were also part of the tour.

Nora Fatehi has constantly been sharing videos on her Instagram handle from, The Entertainers Tour. While all the posts are excellent, the most recent one is definitely special. The clip shows the actress in a shimmery red blouse and a tasselled mini skirt with a cutout design. She makes a grand aerial entry on the stage and flaunts her vocal skills by singing a song. Nora looks sizzling hot in her attire, and her performance is absolutely breathtaking.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi captioned the video and wrote, “DLS in ATL 🤫🔥 😈” Her fans loved the multitalented actress’s performances and showered compliments in the comment section.

One user made a quirky observation and wrote, “Reminded me of Rihanna from Super Bowl performance.” The ‘Diamond’ singer recently made a similar aerial entry during her Super Bowl performance, and interestingly, she was wearing a red outfit as well.

Another fan referred to her hit song, Garmi, and wrote, “Ohhh my God aapki hotness ne toh sab ladkon ka temperature badha diya hai 🔥🔥🔥koi toh AC lagao yaar 😍”

A user wrote, “You were the highlight of the show in atl!!! 🔥,” while another fan commented, “It’s like a shoot of any movie !!! Dance is in her blood 🥀”

Actors Jai Bhatia and Shamita Shetty also dropped their comments and wrote, “Killed it😍😍” and “Wohoooooooooo🔥🔥🔥” respectively.

Nora Fatehi’s performance is undoubtedly giving goosebumps to her fans. Her moves and singing are simply perfect, and we wonder if there’s anything else that she cannot do.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

