Shamita Shetty is ageing like a fine wine. I mean would you even believe us if we told you, she’s 44? Surely not. The actress manages to turn heads with her fashion choices but our favourite till date is her recent lime green attire that gives a side view of her curvaceous figure. If that’s not enough, she has teased her fans with a drawstring across her side slit and honestly, it’s a thirst trap! Scroll below for details.

On the professional front, Shamita is making her Bollywood comeback with the film, The Tenant. The project seems to have been delayed since 2021, since the actress has mentioned about releasing it back in May that year. A special screening was recently hosted and Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda, Maniesh Paul were amongst others who marked their presence. Aamir Ali, who recently rubbished rumours of his affair with Shamita, also graced the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shamita Shetty is currently busy with the promotions of The Tenant and owing to which, she’s more active on social media. The actress is now soaring temperatures in a lime green maxi dress with a side slit. The outfit has a cut-out across the side waist and is tied together with the help of a drawstring. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared a close up of her ravishing attire in a sitting pose.

Shamita Shetty flaunted her curvaceous figure in a side view and it indeed is too hot to handle. She seemed to have ditched her underwear for a look that revealed too much, but netizens enjoyed it out and out!

A user commented, “Konsi goli khate hay…har din juvan ho rahe hay”

Another wrote, “So much of raw sexiness in this picture”

“Koi fire brigade ko call karo,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Ops koi AC toh chalu karo”

Shilpa Shetty, Miesha Iyer, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Anusha Dandekar also rooted for Shamita Shetty in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates!

Must Read: Kiara Advani Looks 24-Carat Gold ‘Bahu’ As She Dons A 98K Studded Swarovski Crystals At Her Sangeet, Sindhi Brides-To-Be, Takes Notes On How To Impress Sasu Maa With Your Couture!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News