Anusha Dandekar is one rare celebrity who likes to keep it raw. Whether it is her emotions, her relationships or her acne breakouts, she’s always been honest about it all. And it’s probably one reason why people love her irrespective of her presence or absence on screens. Scroll below for details on how she’s grabbing eyeballs with her Cleopatra look.

As most know, Anusha has been in the industry for over 2 decades. She started her showbiz journey as an anchor for MTV. Her work earned her a lot of recognition and awards and she became a constant for the channel. She was last seen in MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Milind Soman and Malaika Arora.

In her latest Instagram post, Anusha Dandekar left no room for imagination. The beauty opted for a nude colour tiny blouse that flaunted her cle*vage in the perfect way possible. She complimented it with a matching coloured side-slit skirt and a kimono.

Anusha Dandekar worn 3-piece co-ord set was completed with minimal accessories that included a bracelet on the right hand and a studded necklace. Her heels were the highlight of the attire as they were in the lace up texture. Hair partially slicked back, shimmery eyes and nude lip gave her the true Cleopatra vibes.

We would be lying if we didn’t accept that Anusha was truly oozing oomph in her latest pictures that were captioned, “si tu vas m’aimer alors fais le complètement.” It is a french quote which means “If you’re gonna love me, then do it completely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar has been lately in the limelight over her breakup with long-time boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She had accused him of cheating on her and sister Shibani Dandekar had backed the allegations.

