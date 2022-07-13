It is a blessing to witness Selena Gomez in front of the paparazzi. The actress over the years has really limited her interactions. As she recently revealed, it has been over 4 years that she has used any of her social media handles and she likes it that way. But we bring to you her latest look in yellow that will totally swoon you. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Sel is currently making a lot of noise over her Emmys history. The beauty has been nominated under the Best Producer For A Comedy Series Category for Only Murders In The Building. What remains special is the fact that she’s the only 2nd Latin after Salma Hayek in the 74 year history of the award show to be nominated under the aforementioned category. On the other hand, many are upset as she was snubbed in the Best Actress In A Comedy Series list.

Last night, Selena Gomez was spotted by the shutterbugs in London. The Boyfriend singer donned a mini yellow skater dress with full sleeves. It had a square plunging neckline that flaunted her cle*vage in the best way possible. She completed her look with a half pony and accessorised her look with a white bag and a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez looked like a ray of sunshine and added the X factor to her look with powder blue strappy heels. It would be safe to say that she was shining brighter than a daisy and are hearts are melting to see her smile so wide.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Selena Gomez looks stunning in London pic.twitter.com/wgss40y48b — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) July 12, 2022

BONECA! Selena Gomez no evento da Rare Beauty na Space NK em Londres. (12/07) 💛 pic.twitter.com/zHLmODexiN — Portal Selena Brasil • Mídias (@MidiasPSBR) July 12, 2022

Selena Gomez at the Rare Beauty event pic.twitter.com/H93beZ03Z0 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) July 12, 2022

The actress was in London to promote her cosmetic line, Rare Beauty. Many fans and influencers shared pictures from their interaction with Selena Gomez on social media.

