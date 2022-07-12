It is not a secret that BTS is more than just a music group. Consisting of members Jimin, Jin, J Hope, V RM, Jungkook, and Suga, they have become a global sensation. Be it their songs, albums, concerts, dance, or fashion, they ace it all. Previously we looked at one of Kim Taehyung’s most fashionable moments.

This time the focus is on our beloved Mochi. His social media is enough for one to decode that he is a style icon. Not just the clothes but the singer goes the extra with his accessories. Be it a set of chains, rings, earrings, and more.

Just take a look at this amazing look that Jimin once wore. The Saint Laurent Kimono teddy jacket in a varsity style that is embellished with an adjustable drawstring hood and a ribbed waistband is simple to die for. It is decorated with a phoenix motif and is worth $4,590. We can only dream of owning this!

[Weverse Magazine] "Proof" Group Photo | Jimin Jimin looks so handsome in blue 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/NR4zCuKKM1 — JIMIN DATA | REST • Stream With You (@PJM_data) June 20, 2022

What’s more amazing is how the BTS member styled it. Jimin wore nothing under it except his abs. He dripped his neck in gold chains and necklaces that lay on his bare chest, and also wore earrings. The singer had black pants on the bottom, keeping the upper half in focus.

Besides the other details mentioned about that jacket, it is the colours that our heart is set on. The different shades of blue and gold blended well, bringing out the traditional side in his modern wear. There are several ways of styling this Saint Laurent piece. One can wear gold-coloured pants to keep the contrast going.

A black cotton bralette will also go well for the ladies. Of course, putting on the jewellery as Jimin has is optional, but it never hurts to wear a stunning necklace. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more BTS fashion!

