BTS’ Kim Taehyung, also famously known as V, has a global fan following of millions. Fans love the singer for his sweet, melodic vocals, groovy dance moves, outrageously cute looks, and his chic fashion sense. The whole band is a global phenomenon that has produced one hit after the other.

Though they might be on a hiatus now, the ARMY loves them the same. But it is Taehyung who might be the most beloved member. Besides their music, we love the singer’s fashion sense, which is trendy, cool, and simply amazing. He has offered several jaw-dropping moments that have us drooling over his looks.

There are several reasons why V and the rest of BTS are brand ambassadors for many high-end brands, including Louis Vuitton. Take a look at Kim Taehyung’s outfit from LV’s fall-winter 2021 by men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. The singer donned many looks from the collection, and it is our favourite.

The Kpop star was covered in monochromatic layers that consisted of a black coat, followed by a red and black patterned overall. It was the pants, with minimalist red lines, worn by V that had our heart. He finished off the ensemble with a red shirt and tie that matched. It was a perfect balance of colours. The patterned satchel was a plus!

The whole look complimented his dark hair, giving off a fashion icon vibe. Well, no one can deny that the BTS member is one. The rest of the members were also in stylish ensembles for the show. While talking Taehyung, the Blood, Sweat and Tears singer recently hit the headlines after vibing to Lizzo’s songs.

V’s latest vlog saw him driving around and running errands. The Bangtan Boy was grooving to Lizzo’s About Damn Time, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber.

