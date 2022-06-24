BTS leader RM has been making headlines after reports had claimed that he was set to get married to one of his fans. This has left the entire ARMY in a frenzy. However, his agency has now clarified and revealed the truth.

For the unversed, according to reports by a Korean media outlet, the rumours began via an online community in which an anonymous user, referred to as ‘A’, claimed the septet’s leader is marrying the user’s ‘good friend.’

Spilling the beans about RM marrying the good friend, the user had penned, “I received a call from a junior colleague who is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and a decent family. I heard that she met RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015.” The unnamed user also reportedly supported claims with texts allegedly exchanged with her friend who said, “I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, so just keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS.”

However, BTS leader RM’s agency Big Hit Music has denied such marriage rumours and has called them groundless. According to Soompi, they clarified by saying, “RM’s marriage rumours are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumours that started on YouTube.”

Meanwhile, after releasing their latest album Proof, which marked their 9th debut anniversary, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook revealed that they were taking a hiatus to focus on solo pursuits. This has left many ARMYs heartbroken, however, all of them are even supporting them and are excited to see their future growth.

What are your thoughts on RM’s wedding rumours? Let us know in the comments below.

