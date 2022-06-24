Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke speaks on the new Jon Snow series and reveals whether her character, Daenerys Targaryen, will be reprising the role or not. For the unversed, it was rumoured that another GOT spinoff on Kit Harington’s character is under development with the working title, Snow. Just recently, author George RR Martin confirmed the news.

Martin revealed that he is going to be a part of the creative process and said that it was Kit who brought the idea. He also revealed that a script has been written, and outlines and treatments are approved. Now, even the Mother of Dragons has confirmed the series and shared if she will be in it.

Talking to BBC, Emilia Clarke said the Jon Snow spinoff is indeed happening. “He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” the Game of Thrones actress said. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington,” she continued.

While the Jon Show spinoff comes as good news for the Game of Thrones fans, the sad news is that Emilia Clarke won’t be reprising her role as Daenerys Targaryen. “No, I think I’m done,” the actress said. It would be difficult to make a comeback as the character dies at the hands of Kit Harington in the final season of GOT, and the spinoff is based on events after that.

No matter that, Clarke is making her MCU debut in the series Secret Invasion. She will be starring alongside Samuel L Jackson, aka Nick Fury, and Cobie Smulders. When it comes to GOT, ‘Snow’ isn’t the only spinoff in making.

As we all know, House of the Dragons was confirmed and will be released soon. It is set two hundred years before the Game of Thrones events and is based on Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

