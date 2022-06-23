Marvel’s Avengers is perhaps the best superhero saga to ever exist. What the four movies were able to do for the comic book franchise, no other flick has. The group consisted of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

The showdown in Avengers: Endgame blew away everyone’s mind. The heart-wrenching finish with the death of Iron Man and Black Widow after fighting Thanos was a tear-jerking moment. While all the movies have been box office hits, it was Endgame that broke all the records and now is the second biggest movie of all time.

While talking about the Avengers, we bring you an interesting piece of trivia that you might not know. MCU has made 28 movies, including those four, and in all those flicks, do you know how many times the word ‘Avengers’ is spoken? The answer will shock you! A new edit assembled by a Reddit user compiles every mention of the word.

Considering how important it is, one might assume it is repeated several times. As per the video, the word is uttered 63 in all 28 MCU movies, making it over two times on average per movie. It is important to know that this doesn’t include the Disney+ series Loki, Hawkeye, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

The latest mention of the Avengers was in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While talking about the saviours of the Earth, from time to time, there have been speculations around a fifth instalment.

Though the possibility of Avengers 5 seems slim to none because of how things ended in Endgame, one report suggested that a fifth part will be made. It was rumoured that it will kick off a massive story that will require a trilogy of movies. However, no updates have been made on this and none of the MCU execs have confirmed it.

