Brad Pitt has been one of the best Hollywood has ever seen! He’s 58 but has spent over 30 years in the showbiz. After being a part of successful movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fight Club, Troy among others, the actor is now finally talking about taking a retirement. Scroll below for more details!

There’s been a lot going around Brad. In a never seen before scenario, the actor has opened up about facing depression. He is talking about the phase he witnessed post divorce with Angelina Jolie. The handsome hunk is currently in a legal battle with his ex-wife over selling stake in the wine business, they co-owned together since 2008.

Brad Pitt in a conversation with GQ spoke about his possible retirement from acting but also gave a sigh of relief to fans saying he would continue to make art in some way or the other. “I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?… I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way,” he said.

Brad Pitt in the same interview revealed that he’s finally facing joy after seeing the ‘beauty and the ugly’ in life. He also revealed that he saw a shift in his perspective during the Covid scenario.

On the professional front, Brad will be next seen in Bullet Train. The film also stars Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson amongst others.

Bullet Train is set to premiere on August 5.

