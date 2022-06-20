Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most-followed couples in Hollywood back in the day and despite how ugly their whole divorce drama got, they still enjoy considerable fame for their individual work. Apart from the ex-couple, their six children- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne are also famous on the internet for some reason or the other. In the most recent turn of events, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dropped a dance cover on YouTube, and let’s just say people are going gaga over it.

For the unversed, after a lengthy custody battle, it was ordered by the court that Angelina will have sole custody over their six kids while Pitt can make ‘thearapeutic visits’. The whole court trial was vividly reported by the media and fans were quick to choose sides on the subject as well. There were accusations of substance abuse and even domestic violence in the case which came to an end in October 2021.

Just a few months back, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was all over the internet when she attended her mother Angelina Jolie’s movie premiere. Marvel’s Eternal premiere red carpet saw the presence of all six children and netizens were in awe of how stunning Shiloh looks.

In the most recent turn of events, a dance video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been going viral on social media. In the clip, posted by her on YouTube, she can be seen dancing to the song Vegas by Doja Cat which is a part of an upcoming movie, Elvis.

Hitting the beats right grooving with all the energy, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt instantly won her viewers over with the video shot at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. She even did a little step on the floor with two of her co-performers and even the on-lookers seemed impressed. Have a look.

