The character Thor was introduced in the MCU back in 2011 with Chris Hemsworth at the forefront of the series playing the God of Thunder Thor. The movie had 2 sequels to its name, Thor: Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, which were massively loved by the fans. Now the actor is coming back in his role for his 4th standalone movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and maybe this might be the actor’s last project as the character.

Thor was directed by Kenneth Branagh and showed the origin story of Thor and how he became the mighty prince of Asgard. While Thor: Dark World helmed by Alan Taylor did not stand well with the audience, the franchise took a major jump with Thor: Ragnarok directed by Taika Waititi.

Recently, during the promotional events of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth attended a Wired’s auto-complete interview, where the actor was asked about his future as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking about it the actor claimed that it may be a possibility but he is not at all sure about his role in future movies.

Chris Hemsworth said, “The last one I just shot was Thor: Love and Thunder. And it may be my last, I don’t know.” If promos are to be true then this might very well be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth as the mighty God of Thunder and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster might be the next to carry the mantle of the “The Mighty Thor”.

We do see the trailer for the movie starting with Korg sharing Thor’s story with a bunch of children. Does that mean that he is narrating the final chapter of Thor? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to hit the Indian theatres on July 7th 2022. The movie will star Chris Hemsworth along with Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale.

Do let us know your thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder is the final movie for Chris as God Of Thunder.

