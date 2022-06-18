At some point in our lives, we have all ghosted bad dates. Haha! It’s not something to be proud about but you wouldn’t want to be stuck with a boring person for an entire night so running off sounds better. Similarly, when Batman actor Christian Bale went on a date with actress Drew Barrymore, it didn’t go too well. Post the date, the actress never called him and well, that’s it; that’s where their story ended. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Around 22 years ago, Barrymore and Bale were a thing. The two dated each other for a brief period of time before calling it quits. It was actually the actress who dumped the Batman actor. Yes, can you actually believe Drew dumping Bale? Haha.

It was when Christian Bale and Drew Barrymore went out on a date to watch a horror film and she never called him back after that. And well, they were both teenagers and you can’t really blame them.

In 2012, during a conversation with GQ Australia, Christian Bale opened up about dating Drew Barrymore and said, “We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it.”

The Batman actor continued and said, “She never called again.”

Later, Drew Barrymore appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ in 2015 and revealed that she doesn’t remember the reason behind not contacting Christian Bale ever again and said, “I don’t know.”

When asked why she would treat Bale so coldly, the actress replied, “He was so nice.”

Watch the conversation below:

What are your thoughts on Drew Barrymore ghosting Christian Bale after their movie date? Tell us in the comments below.

