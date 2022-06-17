BTS Member Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V & Jimin Solo Project Deets Are Here & It Surely Will Tend You Broken Heart After ‘Disbanding’ Shock!

BTS has gained popularity in all four corners of the world and naturally, ARMY was completely shocked and emotional when the news of the boy band taking a hiatus, and are temporarily disbanding. Even though the ARMYs were left heartbroken, they were in complete support of the boys and even wanted to see them grow individually.

While the boys announced that it was time for them to focus on their solo careers, there has been no clarity made as to how the BTS member’s new album will be released. Until that happens here is what the boys have planned for their near future.

1. RM

RM (Rap Monster) aka Kim Namjoon, who is BTS‘ leader, already has a well-established career as a solo artist. While the singer has expressed that he would want to explore more, he did mention that he wanted a break from everything to get himself recharged. The singer is currently confirmed to be seen in the new episodes of “Run BTS.”

2. Jungkook

Next is Jungkook who is already in plans with American singer Charlie Puth for their collaboration in the song Left and Right, which will be released in Charlie’s upcoming album. Apart from this the singer, who has talked about him making a mixtape, is still in the process, so we can expect it to come out sooner or later.

3. Jin

Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the oldest BTS member who originally wanted to become an actor. He said, “The reason I wanted to become an actor is that I would learn and experience lots of different things depending on the roles I get. That’s the reason I wanted to be an actor, but I became an idol instead and experienced and learned even more than I could’ve ever imagined.” While the singer did say he wants to see something in that background he hasn’t mentioned any movies or series he’ll be working in

4. Suga

Suga’s plans are quite different from the rest of the group. The singer plans to make his hiatus completely productive and learn new things. Suga is planning to take English lessons, dancing lessons and even work on new genres of music. Suga does have songs like Agust D and D-2 to hit the internet. Apart from this, the singer has claimed that he’ll be releasing an album real soon.

5. V

V aka Kim Taehyung claims that he has a lot to do during the hiatus. The singer who has a past series background has been seen in series like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and The Wooga Squad” in In the Soop: Friendship Trip reality show is hoped to return to the k-drama industry. The singer claimed, “I hope there comes a chance to show my music to the world, and not just music. I won’t be just resting or not doing anything [during the hiatus]. I’ll be trying to become someone that has a lot to show you.”

6. Jimin

Park Jimin who is the lead singer of the boy band is said to have his solo album online. While we along with the fans are waiting for it, he claimed at the FESTA dinner that he is still working on the album. He said, “I get it now that I’m working on my album. It’s different when you’re writing your music. After all, I want my music to convey a message to our fans.”

7. J-Hope

Unlike the other team members who are in the planning stage of their solo careers, J-hope aka Jung Hoseok has already made his move. The singer will be soon making a big entry at the Chicago-based Lollapalooza festival and also announced the same on his Instagram account. He penned down a note saying, “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza, It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”

