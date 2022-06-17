Amber Heard has been all over social media since her defamation trial with ex-Johnny Depp. A part of the internet is still enjoying the memes made on her infamous ‘my dog stepped on a bee’ statement while others are respectfully trying to take the case without choosing sides. Amber, on the other hand, has stood her ground even though the final verdict was somewhat against her. In a recent turn of events, she has decided to release a bunch of therapy notes which she claims prove the assault done on her, by Depp.

For the unversed, Amber was sued by Johnny with a compensation of $50 million and she was counter-suing him for over 100 million. The verdict of the case was not in favour of her as she has been ordered to pay him $10.35 million while she gets only 2 million in return as compensatory charges. The case was vividly followed by several people across the globe and most of them even chose a side before the final results came in.

In a recent short snip released on the internet, Amber Heard can be seen talking to Savannah Guthrie about the trial and a long version of the interview is expected to be dropped on Friday on Dateline. In the clip, Amber said that “There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to.”

The notes mention that Johnny Depp “hit her, threw her against a wall, and threatened to kill her.”

When asked about how and why most people testified that Amber Heard was the violent one in the relationship, she said, “When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt, you adopt strategies to cope with it. If it meant, as I testified to, if it meant the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek, I would do it.” She further claimed she “got hit for a very long time before I even knew how to defend myself.”

Standing by what she has said all along, Amber Heard mentioned, “I’m here as a survivor. To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony.”

However, netizens seem to be quite divided over Amber Heard’s claims. Some people feel she forged these documents while others suspect that she might have lied to the therapist. Here is a snip of the notes.

Suspicious similarities between Amber Heard’s handwriting and her “therapist” notes… pay particular attention to the way the ‘e’, ‘f’ and ‘th’ is written 🤨 pic.twitter.com/4UUYXXBVgF — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 16, 2022

