Chris Evans turned the heartthrob of the whole wide world with his portrayal of Steve Rogers. The actor made his Marvel debut with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and then went on to be a part of as many as 7 films along with several over cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aren’t you curious to know how much he earned in total from the superhero franchise? Scroll below for details.

As most know, Robert Downey Jr had been the highest-paid actor in the Marcel Cinematic Universe. He along with Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) bid goodbye to MCU with Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett, however, found another opportunity as she reprised Natasha Romanoff in a prequel film.

It is known that Chris Evans, just like most Avengers stars, started at a really low salary. But over the span of 8 years, all of these actors have seen a massive hike and have been earning earth-shattering numbers as Marvel continued to create records with their blockbuster films.

As for Chris Evans, check out the salary breakup for some of his MCU films below:

Captain America: The First Avenger – Rs 2,34,17,265 ($300,000)

The Avengers – Rs 234,136,320 ($3 million)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Rs 249,835,184 ($3.2 million)

Avengers: Age Of Ultron – Rs 1,170,971,190 ($15 million)

Avengers: Infinity War – Rs 1,170,971,190 ($15 million)

Avengers: Endgame – Rs 1,560,020,000 ($20 million)

When calculated, the total sum comes to around 440 crores in INR. His salary for many other projects like Civil War and cameo like Spider-Man: Homecoming remain unknown. But all we know is that he minted money like a king!

There have been multiple reports regarding Chris Evans returning as Captain America but the actors have rubbished the rumours multiple times.

