Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living a fairytale-like love life. The pair recently got married for the third time in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. Kourtney looked gorgeous in the mini-gown and the long veil, while Barker donned a dashing tux. All the Kardashians and Jenner sisters attended it, and each looked amazing.

The three weddings that we are talking about included an unofficial ceremony in a Las Vegas church with an Elvis impersonator conducting it. The second one was a courtroom wedding in Santa Monica and was attended by Kourt’s grandmother MJ and Travis’ father as the witnesses.

The third and final one was in the Dolce & Gabbana mansion in Portofino, Italy. However, did you know that Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian to marry once a month for a whole year? Though the two were officially engaged in October last year after the Blink-182 drummer planned an elaborate proposal.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shared pics in which a bed of roses in the shape of a heart could be seen assembled on a beach, lined with candles. So romantic! But what’s more surreal is that Barker kept asking the question for a whole year. In the finale episode of the first season of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed it.

While travelling with Travis, momager Kris Jenner and her BF Corey Gamble, Kourtney said, “Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year.” To this, Kris replied, “Oh wow. Like, for real?” “For real,” responded Barker, “Like, we should just have a celebration of weddings.”

Meanwhile, though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are happily married now, the two want to expand their family. However, Kourtney is facing issues with fertility and has been trying several techniques to improve her chances. One of the things she was suggested to do was to drink Barker’s semen four times a week.

