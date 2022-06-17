Kim Kardashian was under public scrutiny over allegedly damaging the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that she sported at the Met Gala. She had made a deal with the company Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to wear the gold ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress, which has been valued at nearly $5 million.

When the SKIMS founder debuted her look, several praised her for looking gorgeous in it. However, many criticised her for wearing the artefact and also over her strict diet, which included starving herself for fitting in the dress. Weeks after the Met Gala, photos of the gown with damages went viral on the Internet.

Netizens criticised Kim Kardashian for allegedly ruining a historical piece by squeezing into it. The photo shows the Marilyn Monroe dress in mint condition on the left and on the right with the signs of stretched fabric and missing crystals, particularly around the dress’ back closure.

However, now Ripley’s Believe It or Not! that lent the Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian, has stated the gown bore damages after The Kardashian star wore it and said that it is untrue. Taking to their official website, the franchise debunked the allegations and said with “confidence” that Kim sporting it “did not cause damage.”

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” the company noted. They also shared how their VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, was continuously with the dress on the day of the Gala and during transport from Orlando to New York.

Ripley’s also spoke about the criticism Kim Kardashian received on the internet and revealed that the reality star made a charitable donation to two charities on behalf of the company.

