Hollywood star Ryan Gosling makes for the perfect Ken doll in Warner Bros’ latest look at Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, which stars Margot Robbie in the title role.

According to ‘Variety’, the studio has debuted a striking photo of Gosling‘s Ken sporting six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan. The image is the second official still from ‘Barbie’ to be released following a photo showing Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible.

Gerwig co-wrote the ‘Barbie’ script with her partner, ‘Frances Ha’ and ‘Mistress America’ collaborator Noah Baumbach.

Several fans took to social media to react to the first look. While many were charmed over Ryan Gosling as Ken, others decided to make memes and joke out of it. A few also compared his look as Barbie’s companion with that from his 2012 movie, The Place Beyond the Pines.

Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from the movie have been confirmed, it’s rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot, reports ‘Variety’.

Liu described ‘Barbie’ earlier this year as “wild” and “incredibly unique,” adding, “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy.”

The film is not a musical, but Liu said he’s been in dance rehearsals aplenty for the movie. The actor also teased what it’s like working on a Greta Gerwig set.

Warner Bros’ ‘Barbie’ will open in theaters on July 2

