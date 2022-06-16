Zendaya denies the absurd pregnancy rumours that spread through Twitter like wildfire. Being famous comes with a lot of baggage. The biggest one is, facing several baseless rumours around oneself. Now, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress has fallen prey to some speculations made by her fans on social media.

For the unversed, a TikTok video went viral, which was a prank starting the rumour of her being pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. Though the video shows that it’s a prank, fans still took to Twitter and circulated memes, trolls, and whatnot, speculating whether or not this news is true.

Well it isn’t, and Zendaya made sure to clear it up before it became a bigger thing. Taking to Instagram Stories the Dune star said, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.” She added, “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.” As funny as the video and the memes that follow may be, if the actress was pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby, this is not how the world would find out.

While talking about Zendaya, the actress’ fame has been growing ever since she appeared as MJ in the MCU. Her latest venture was in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans fell in love with Daya even more through her astonishing acting in the HBO series Euphoria. She won several accolades for her performance in it.

Now, besides talking about the rumours, the actress is busy with work. She is next appearing in the romantic sports drama ‘Challengers,’ directed by Luca Guadagnino. She will be co-starring opposite The Crown actor Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Though Zendaya isn’t pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby, the two are indeed a power couple. They give their fans relationship goals through their Instagram posts, the most recent one being Z wishing Tom. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

