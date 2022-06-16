Tom Hiddleston is one of the most charming actors in the west and that also reflects in his massive fan following not just on social media but also in real life. The actor is famous for playing the mischievous God, Loki who is almost always up to some trouble. The actor has been surrounded by link-up rumours ever since his Thor gig and looks like he has now decided to settle down with his long-term girlfriend, Zawe Ashton.

Previously, Tom was all over Indian social media handles when he spoke about his admiration for the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. He had confessed in one of the interviews that he had watched Devdas back in 2002 when it was released, and its effect was such that he still remembers the movie. SRK also seemed quite touched by Hiddleston’s mention and even put up a thank you note for him on Twitter.

In the most recent turn of events, Tom Hiddleston confirmed that he is now engaged to girlfriend, Zawe Ashton, whom he has been dating since 2019. The two actors worked together in the West End play Betrayal and they were spotted portraying the role of a husband and wife in it. Rumours about their relationship reportedly started last year when they were papped having a romantic getaway in September 2021.

In a recent conversation with Page Six, Tom Hiddleston revealed that he is very elated about the new phase of his life as he said, “I’m very happy”, when speaking about his engagement with Zawe Ashton.

Speculations about their engagement have been afloat on social media since BAFTA 2022 as Zawe Ashton was spotted wearing a rock on her ring finger but neither she nor Tom Hiddleston confirmed the news until recently.

