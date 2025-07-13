Maalik Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Rajkummar Rao Is Definitely Missing The Top 10 Bollywood Weekends Of 2025!

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, as expected, misses the first big milestone for the film at the box office. In three days, it stands at an estimated 15.5 – 16 crore. The film needed a total of 26 crore or more in three days to hit the first major milestone at the box office. But clearly, it has missed the mark by a huge margin!

Rajkummar Rao Stays Below The Last Two Bollywood Releases!

Rajkummar Rao’s film stayed below the weekend total of the last two Bollywood releases at the box office. While Anurag Basu’s multistarrer Metro In Dino earned 18.65 crore on its first weekend, Kajol’s Maa registered 18.43 crore on the opening weekend.

Maalik Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, July 13, Maalik earned in the range of 5.5 – 6 crore, as per the early trends. This is a slight jump from the previous day, which earned 5.45 crore on Saturday. Now, the real struggle for the film would be to maintain its pace on Monday!

Rajkummar Rao Misses The Top 10 Weekends Of 2025

Rajkummar Rao failed to beat Game Changer‘s 26.59 crore to enter the list of the top 10 opening weekends for Hindi films of 2025. This was the first important milestone for the film to beat!

Maalik Day 3 Box Office Occupancy

On the third day, Rajkummar Rao‘s film managed to register an occupancy of only 20% in the theaters. This was a good jump from the previous day which registered an average occupancy of 14% in the theaters. The film would need the entire week to enter the top 10 films of Rajkummar Rao at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

