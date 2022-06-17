WWE continues to grab the limelight due to negative reports. While Sasha Banks’ reported release has been a big blow, now none other than the company’s head Vince McMahon has found himself in big trouble. He was allegedly in a s*xual relationship with a former female employee and the matter is currently under investigation.

Vince has always been in talks over his controversial backstage decisions. Many wrestlers have come out speaking against him, but this time, the WWE boss seems trapped in a big mess as the investigation is in full swing about him being in a s*xual relationship with a former employee.

As per The Wall Street Journal’s report, Vince McMahon had hired the female employee on a salary of $100,000 and gave her a hike of a hundred per cent when their affair began. He allegedly signed a settlement agreement with the employee to avoid disclosing details about their affair and paid her $3 million (23 crores approx in INR). The matter is now under investigation and some other older nondisclosure agreements are also being investigated, as per claims made by other women employees.

Amid this investigation, there are reports that Vince McMahon will be fired from WWE. However, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer states that McMahon has the majority of voting power and he can’t be fired. But yes, he might step down due to the public pressure.

“Another aspect of this is the board has power, but Vince… Even though Vince does not own a majority of the stock, Vince owns, the way that the stock is set up, Vince owns a huge majority of the voting power, so it’s not like Vince can be voted out. He would have to resign or there would have to be outside pressure that would make Vince quit, which is one of the reasons why, like I said, he’s going like, ‘It’s just business as usual’,” Meltzer said.

Let’s see how far this goes and what happens to the WWE head as the investigation proceeds. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi!

