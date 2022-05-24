We have seen several pro-wrestling female stars taking a route of ‘only for fans’ content and making big money in no time. Now, none other than, former WWE star CJ Perry aka Lana has entered into business and has made a record-breaking amount within 24 hours. Scroll below to know more details.

The 37-year-old is the wife of AEW star Miro. She is known for her time accompanying her husband in WWE. She even got some sort of momentum as a competitor but was departed by WWE on June 2, 2021. Ever since Lana is on a break from pro-wrestling and recently teased about launching ‘only for fans’ content.

A few days back, Lana shared about going live with her exclusive content and teased fans to subscribe to her content to find out if she’s a hot, flexible wife. The 37-year-old, known for being one of the s*xiest female pro-wrestlers, loves flaunting herself as a hot, flexible wife and we have seen it several times on her social media.

As shared by Lana herself, her ‘only for fans’ uncensored content under Brand Army has earned herself $20,000 within 24 hours of going live. This is a record-breaking launch in the history of Brand Army. The subscriptions are available at $19.99. The service offers exclusive TikToks, exclusive videos and photos, BTS from photoshoots and much more.

