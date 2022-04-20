WWE got it right with Wrestlemania 38! It was fun with some refreshing changes, especially a surprise match between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin was a banger. With all such stuff being promoted for the biggest stage of pro-wrestling, the show has shattered records in India.

Advertisement

Wrestlemania 38 was a 2-night show and it delivered more than expected. The company played it well by keeping suspense over Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins surprise challenger in the form of Cody Rhodes (although it was an open secret). And the biggest crowd-puller was undoubtedly Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Advertisement

Apart from special returns, the show grabbed immense eyeballs with the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. All this stuff has helped WWE in shattering old records and creating new ones. As per India.com, Wrestlemania 38 has clocked a whopping viewership of 56.1 million.

India is one of the most passionate countries for pro-wrestling and has seen a huge hike of 29% as compared to last year. This rise just proves how India is one of the loyal followers of WWE!

In other news, Triple H has reacted to WWE stars jumping the ship by switching to other brands. The veteran thinks that it’s a good thing for them but at some point down the lines, all ex-wrestlers would want to come back.

Talking to The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, Triple H said, “Are there going to be some we miss where they say they’ll stay in the business, go find somebody else to train them? Yeah. Good for them. Probably sooner or later, we’re going to see them and realize we were wrong and should hire them. And at some point, they’ll want to be part of the biggest promotion in the world and come back here.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Reveals He ‘Never’ Watched The First Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Amid His Defamation Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube