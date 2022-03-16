WWE is literally testing the patience of fans by teasing the re-debut of Cody Rhodes one or the other way. Many are of the opinion that Cody is yet to sign a deal and the company is making most of the buzz in the market. While some think that the contract has already been signed and the American Nightmare is ready to face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 38.

Advertisement

If insiders are to be believed, Seth Rollins will be facing Cody at Wrestlemania 38’s stage. But as you know, time is running out and still, no official announcement has been made yet. So, the situation looks unclear right now. However, if new insight is to be considered, the deal has been done and we are all set to get the much-anticipated match with no RAW appearance whatsoever for Cody.

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio said, “Yeah, he’s coming. I mean, that’s it. He’s coming, he’s wrestling Seth at WrestleMania unless something changes, and I don’t expect… I sure watched this [Raw] not thinking anything’s changing.”

“How they do it, I think they may end up doing the Hardys thing, where you know they’re coming but they don’t announce it, and they get the big pop, they show up the day of the show. They may be doing that one. But they’ve played up so big, Seth Rollins and WrestleMania, ” Dave added giving a reference to Hardy Boyz’s surprise return at Wrestlemania 33.

For the unversed, Seth Rollins has no opponent as of now for Wrestlemania 38. So, looks like it’s basically a big setup for thunderous and much-hyped re-debut of Cody Rhodes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates.

Must Read: John Cena Reacts To Stone Cold Steve Austin Accepting Kevin Owens’ Invitation For Wrestlemania 38!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube