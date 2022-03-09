Every pro-wrestling fan, especially WWE fans, is extremely delighted as it has been made official that Stone Cold Steve Austin is making his return at Wrestlemania 38. Now, none other than John Cena has reacted to it.

It was yesterday, Kevin Owens started off with his talk about Texas and even took digs at JBL, Booker T. He then spoke about hosting the biggest KO Show at Wrestlemania 38. Fans saw it coming who’s going to be Owens’ guest at WM 38, as he took digs at Texas’ rattlesnake without naming him. In the end, he called out Stone Cold to be his guest and made it official.

Hours back, Stone Cold Steve Austin accepted Kevin Owens’ invitation to be his guest on KO Show at Wrestlemania 38, through a video message. Just like every single fan, even John Cena is excited by this news and he took to Twitter to share his reaction. Reacting to Stone Cold’s message, Cena wrote, “Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania!!!!”

Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania!!!! https://t.co/SLCjWlTSKA — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, legendary commentator Jim Ross too reacted to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return and spoke about his Wrestlemania 38 role. While talking on Grilling JR Podcast, Jim said, “Looks like Austin is not going to do anything at WrestleMania as far as wrestling in the ring I had heard. He and I had talked, but at the time we talked he didn’t know what he was going to do. He didn’t sound overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it.”

“People got to understand Steve is a perfectionist. Even though he stays in great shape and looks wonderful, especially for a guy his age, he looks great. That’s just the athlete in him and the fact that he likes to train and eat right,” Jim Ross added.

