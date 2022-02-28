In a shocking turn of events, supremely talented Claudio Castagnoli aka Cesaro has left WWE. Yes, the Swiss Cyborg has taken a silent exit from the company and is now a free agent who could appear in any promotion. Drew McIntyre has now reacted to his friend’s exit.

Surprisingly, Claudio remained to be one of the underused wrestlers during his stint with Vince McMahon’s promotion. It’s really sad as the 41-year-old was a powerhouse inside the ring and pulled off some memorable matches. Now, if reports are to be believed, he has bid goodbye to the company after he and WWE failed to come to mutual terms of agreement for a new contract.

Now, some strong reports suggest that Tony Khan is extremely excited to take valuable wrestler like Cesaro under his wing in AEW. Not just that, he might really appear on AEW’s Dynamite show this Wednesday as he isn’t bound by any non-compete clause. In a meantime, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has reacted to his exit.

While talking to In The Kliq podcast, Drew McIntyre said, “That’s a shame. So many people come and go from the company, I’m one of them, and we always see each other down the line, but it sucks more when it’s a friend (Cesaro) and somebody that you really want to wrestle. That was my number one match, I think it was his number one match. We’ve both and wrestling for 20 years, but never had a singles match. So we’re gonna be a bit longer, it’ll happen eventually.”

“But, you know, he’s got his family, he’s got his new kid, and he’s going to be just fine. He is far too talented not to be,” he added.

