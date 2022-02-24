WWE has slowly started getting a grip on the contract game, which was otherwise dominated by AEW in the recent past. The company has managed to retain one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of the modern era, AJ Styles. Below is all you need to know about Styles’ new contract.

Just a few weeks ago, we heard how Kevin Owens is happy with the new deal offered to him and decided to stay in WWE. Consequences? Well, he’s all set for a dream feud with the one and only, Stone Cold Steve Austin (though, not officially confirmed yet). Now, a similar thing is set to happen for Styles, who has just signed a new multi-year deal with the company.

For the unversed, AJ Styles’ contract with WWE was supposed to expire in Summer, reports Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer. As Vince knows how much value Styles add, he offered a lucrative multi-year deal, which is said to be $3 million per year. In INR, it equals 22.52 crores per year. The duration of the contract is yet to be known.

“WWE expected Styles to have plenty of suitors, and we’re told that as in the case with some other big names in the company, [the promotion] wanted to get Styles’ deal extended before he could even hit free agency to talk to anyone else,” says Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Now, just like Kevin Owens, WWE is set to give AJ Styles a big match push for choosing to stay with them. On the last edition of RAW, Edge issued an open challenge and asked anyone from the locker room to fight him on the stage of Wrestlemania 38. The challenge hasn’t been accepted by anyone yet, but if reports are to be believed, Styles might get to fight Rated R superstar with a dream feud.

