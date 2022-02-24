Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreate the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme to make Spider-Man: No Way Home’s home media release announcement. Recently, the three wall-crawlers shared the screen in Marvel’s latest flick, released in December last year. The movie became the highest-grossing film of 2021 and is extremely close to the $2 billion milestones at the worldwide box office.

Not only did it become the highest-grossing movie of last year, but the Jon Watts directorial is also currently the third biggest film of all time in the US, surpassing many big names like Avengers: Infinity War and Avatar. A lot of its success is credited to the involvement of the former Spideys.

There were already some rumours floating around the secret cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the Tom Holland starrer. When it did turn out to be true, fans poured into the theatres to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now that the movie has been on big screens for over two months, Sony has announced that it will be coming to digital platforms in March and physical shelves in April.

They made the Spider-Man: No Way Home announcement by sharing a photo of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreating the iconic Spider-Man finger-pointing meme. Sony took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Of course, we got THE meme,” they wrote. Check it out here:

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/NdIF00TmQm pic.twitter.com/wENrBVfe7S — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 23, 2022

The pointing meme’s origins can be traced back to the 1967 animated series based on the friendly neighbourhood superhero. In an episode in which an actor-turned-criminal attempted to hide his identity by impersonating the web-slinger but finds himself confronted by the real hero during one of his art robberies resulting in the meme.

The meme was also recreated in Spider-Man: No Way Home by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. It was revealed that it was Andrew who improvised the scene by suggesting an idea on how to do it.

