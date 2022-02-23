Actor-producer Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut ‘Creed III’ will hire eight students from the Georgia Film Academy. The third instalment of the boxing drama began its production on January 18 in Atlanta and is eyeing a November 23, 2022 release.

As per ‘Variety’, the eight GFA interns placed on the set of ‘Creed III’ are working positions in the production office, the AD department, video assistant, VFX, grip/rigging, electric/lighting and SPFX.

The film, written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, is a Chartoff Winkler production in association with Proximity Media and Outlier Society, and it stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Kent and Phylicia Rashad, with Jonathan Majors being the new entrant to the franchise as the mysterious antagonist.

Elizabeth Raposo, president of Jordan’s Outlier Society said in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, “On behalf of Michael B. Jordan and the filmmaking team for ‘Creed III,’ we are thrilled to welcome Georgia Film Academy students into our ‘Creed‘ family.”

“We are inspired by the mission of the GFA and believe that mentorship of the next generation of filmmakers is essential to the longevity of our business. Outlier Society believes in an inclusive, equitable and fun filmmaking environment and we are honored to have the next generation of young filmmakers join us on this journey”, the statement further read.

In addition to directing the film, Michael B. Jordan will also work in the capacity of a producer alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone.

